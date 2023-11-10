Government of Karnataka and C-CAMP co-host roundtable to develop roadmap for innovative healthcare solutions

November 10, 2023 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST - Bengaluru

Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka, and Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) held a Health Roundtable with various CSR and Philanthropic organizations to explore partnerships and funding opportunities for strengthening public health systems.

One key approach discussed at the roundtable was the deployment of new healthcare innovations in public health facilities in all districts. The meeting at Bengaluru was chaired by the Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao.

According to a release by C-CAMP, the roundtable follows the formation of a strategic alliance between the Department of Health and Family Welfare and C-CAMP that aims to boost the state’s public healthcare delivery through the implementation of indigenous innovations.

Officials from the Health Department including D. Randeep, Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare, and Dr. Naveen Bhat, National Health Mission Director, participated. Also present were several industry heads and high-level officials from corporate organisations and philanthropies such as USAID, Infosys Foundation, ACT Capital Foundation, PATH, UNICEF, Novo Nordisk Foundation, Biocon Foundation, AstraZeneca, Cipla, HCL Foundation and Cognizant Foundation among others.

During the roundtable, Gundu Rao underlined the significance of affordability, accessibility, quality and scale in any augmentation effort for public health systems.

“Our aim is to make Karnataka a model state for healthcare that can be replicated by other states. Karnataka being the land of innovation and technology gives us a perfect opportunity to achieve this milestone. I believe, we can achieve this only through like-minded collaborations and partnerships,” he said.

“The public-private partnership will enable us to mobilise funds to upgrade our healthcare facilities and also help us explore innovative technologies and modern practices, which can make our public healthcare more affordable and accessible. We are looking forward to ideas and are working towards a results-oriented approach and having a measurable impact,” he further added.

Gundu Rao also noted that to reduce procedural challenges in last mile healthcare delivery, the government has brought in partners like C-CAMP to specifically address challenges in maternal and child health, non-communicable diseases, tuberculosis, eye health, and others.

C-CAMP Director-CEO Dr Taslimarif Saiyed said, “Our objective for today’s Roundtable is to work on a roadmap for the next 3-5 years for the deployment of innovative, indigenous health solutions emerging from Karnataka by facilitating partnerships between Government of Karnataka, C-CAMP and CSR and philanthropic organizations.”

He further said, “Such a PPP model will be pathbreaking for new technology adoption in the public health system, not only in Karnataka but nationally too. This is aimed to address some critical public health challenges, largely in semi-urban and rural populations. The pilot and scale-up programmes enabled by these projects will also hugely benefit deep science based entrepreneurial ventures based in Karnataka as the biotech capital of India.”