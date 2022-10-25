Government nurseries to come up in Lalbagh and Cubbon Park 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Horticulture Department will soon set up its own nurseries in Lalbagh Botanical Garden and Cubbon Park on a no-profit-no-loss basis. According to senior officials in the Horticulture Department, the nursery in Cubbon Park is already propagating a few varieties and will soon open its door to the public to buy saplings from.

“We propagate a lot of things and we had not opened any nurseries at these two places. So, last year we took a decision that we will produce the new varieties of exotic plants and decorative plants locally and to spread the culture in the city so that people can buy them. We are not here to make profit, but promote horticulture activities. The department plans to run it on a small margin to run the activities,” Rajender Kumar Kataria, Principal Secretary, Horticulture Department, told The Hindu.

This comes in the backdrop of the department recently ending the land lease of Mysore Horticulture Society (MHS) (70 cents) and The Nurserymen Cooperative Society (NCS) (1.65 acres) inside Lalbagh. The move has attracted a lot of flak for ousting two of the oldest horticulture societies from the green space. However, the department officials said that this was not a sudden decision and it included a lot of discussions.

“This is a thoughtful decision and it had been in discussion for years. These societies were started back then with good intentions as there were very few nurseries. But now, there are hundreds of private nurseries out there and why only a few should have the privilege to continue to conduct activities on a government property for a negligible amount of money? This decision was taken to not allow any private entities on the public property,” said Mr. Kataria.

He added that it was discovered that the societies were charging higher rates than other nurseries and had also taken 4G exemptions under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTPP) Act for which they were not eligible. He also said that there was a confusion among the public that these societies were run by the government. “I have also ordered our officials to recover the money they had collected sitting on government land.”

Another official said that while the NCS’s lease ended in 2020, the MHS’s recent lease of ₹25,000 which was renewed in 2016, also ceased in 2021. The MHS is also shocked by the decision according to its members.

“If there were problems, why did they not send us a notice and try to sort it out with us? We have always maintained transparency in all our activities including revenue sharing during the flower shows. The director of the Horticulture Department has always been our president and if they are saying that there was any misuse, why could the director not convey it to us and ask for an explanation? Marigowda had started these societies with clear intentions and we are carrying them out. Why do they want us to shut down?” questioned a member of MHS who is also on the Board of Directors.

He further said that they had escalated the matter to Uday Garudachar, MLA, who had assured that he will take up the matter with the Horticulture Minister and also the Chief Minister.

MHS no longer a part of annual flower show

The officials of the Horticulture Department said that Mysore Horticulture Society (MHS) will no longer be included in the organisation of the annual flower shows as the funds released for the same were allegedly being misused by the society. They also said that despite the department officers taking up majority of the work for the shows, the credits went to the MHS. The MHS members also denied these allegations and said that they worked tirelessly the entire year for the shows and the revenue sharing was conducted based on the previously agreed upon terms.