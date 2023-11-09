Government forms special team to check illegal borewells in Bengaluru

November 09, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government has formed a special team, which includes officers of the Karnataka Ground Water Authority (KGWA), to check illegal borewells in Bengaluru Urban district. It has been constituted following several complaints regarding unauthorised borewells being dug in the city, especially on the outskirts like Whitefield, leading to overexploitation of the already depleting groundwater table.

“It is true that of late permission is not being obtained to dig borewells in Bangalore Urban district. We need to stop this as there have been many complaints. The special team will look into this. They have been told to conduct random and surprise checks of the borewells in the city,” said Minor Irrigation Minister N.S. Bose Raju.

Those digging borewells in independent residential plots have to get permission from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), and those for high-rises and other commercial purposes from the KGWA, which is the regulatory authority to take penal action against violators. The multiplicity of agencies has led to confusion and lax enforcement.