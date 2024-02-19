GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government directs BBMP to probe into alleged misappropriation of money in Indira Canteens

February 19, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

Shreyas H S
Shreyas H.S.

The Urban Development Department (UDD) has directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to investigate into the alleged misappropriation of money collected from sales at Indira Canteens in Bengaluru. The direction came after a complaint was filed with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The canteens which supply food at subsidised prices were started in 2017 and it was pro-poor project of Mr. Siddaramaiah during his first term as Chief Minister. At present, of the 175 canteens, 163 are operational. Now, to spruce up canteens and provide variety, the BBMP has finalised a ₹150 crore tender for which the Cabinet nod is awaited. 

According to a document dated January 25 accessed by The Hindu, the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), UDD, has written to the BBMP Chief Commissioner directing him to conduct a probe into what happened to the money collected for the Indira Canteens.

The direction was issued based on a complaint filed by RTI activist Amaresh S. Mr. Amaresh alleged that ever since the the canteens became operational in Bengaluru, the BBMP has not maintained proper account of the money earned on a daily basis.

“Usually, the BBMP should have an account to which money should be credited. This has not happened properly resulting in massive leakage of cash. The State government has also provided funds to the project to provide food for the poor at subsidised rates. Despite almost a month into the direction to conduct the probe, nothing has happened,” he said. 

BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Suralkar Vikas Kishor said he had not received any direction formally from the higher ups, but added that he will verify the same. “I am yet to receive the details of the complaint. It will be verified,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.