Government college enrolments pick up as students’ preferences change

Bengaluru

18 December 2020 00:20 IST

Tuition fee, which is lower than in pvt. colleges, a big factor

The number of students enrolling in government degree colleges has seen an increase over the past few weeks as students are choosing them over private colleges because of the lower tuition fee. Many parents have been unable to afford high fees in private colleges on account of circumstances resulting out of the pandemic.

According to data provided by the Department of Collegiate Education (DCE), 1.28 lakh students were admitted in the first year for UG programmes in the 2020-21 academic year. The number of students admitted in first year in the previous academic year too was 1.28 lakh.

Pradeep P., Commissioner, DCE, said that though initially admissions to government degree colleges were low, they later picked up after principals and lecturers of all 430 government first grade colleges were asked to conduct enrolment drives.

D.S. Prathima, principal, Government First Grade College, Malleswaram, said this year, 421 students had enrolled for UG programmes for the first year, an increase from 353 last year.

She, and other principals, pointed out that one of the reasons students preferred government colleges was the reasonable fee. While the annual fee is around ₹4,000 for UG programmes, in private colleges it is in the range of ₹20,000 to ₹45,000

B. Chandrashekar, principal, Government First Grade College, Vijayanagar, said 1,200 students were admitted in the first year this academic year — the same as last year. “This year, we received around 2,000 applications, which is an increase from the previous year. We were not able to accommodate around 400 students who wanted to enrol in the B. Com programmes as we have only a few classrooms and run the college on a shift system,” he said.

The principal of a city-based private degree college admitted that admissions were low as many students were unable to afford the fees. “We have even given students the option to pay the fees in three instalments. But, many students said they’ll be unable to pay as their parents have lost jobs or seen huge pay cuts.”