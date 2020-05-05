Got waste? Tweet your question to BBMP special commissioner

Does a wet newspaper go into the wet or dry waste bin? What category do hair and nail clippings fall under? Does in situ composting smell?

These are just some of the questions posed by citizens to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) D. Randeep. Over the past two weeks, the BBMP has been fielding questions on waste management, promoting in situ composting and encouraging citizens to segregate waste at source as part of a campaign on Twitter.

Every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., citizens can ask questions and make suggestions by tweeting #AskYourSplCommBBMP.

“The campaign was started with an objective to not just create awareness among citizens, but to also nudge them to take to composting during the lockdown,” said Mr. Randeep, adding that the campaign has got citizens talking about waste.

There is now better awareness, at least among those who have been part of the initiative, on the different streams of waste. “With the campaign, we have been able to create awareness on three-way segregation, right way to dispose used masks and gloves that are considered as sanitary waste, apart from guiding those who really wanted to take up composting at home,” he said.

According to the team managing the online campaign, over the past two weeks, over one lakh people have been engaged.

The campaign has also helped citizens flag issues on collection of waste and aggregation of segregated waste.

“We have created eight different WhatsApp groups, one for each zone. Once an issue is flagged, we identify the zone and forward the same to the group concerned. The officials on the group are required to address the issue immediately,” said Mr. Randeep.

Given the good response, the BBMP is likely to continue the campaign for at least another month.