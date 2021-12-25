Goraguntepalya flyover on Tumakuru Road closed for traffic

Bengaluru

25 December 2021 22:26 IST

The week-long clousure follows detection of ‘slippages in cables’

Traffic on the busy Tumakuru Road was thrown out of gear on Saturday after the police barred entry of vehicles on Goraguntepalya Flyover (Dr. Shivakumara Swamiji Flyover).

Traffic was not allowed on the flyover after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) found issues with the cables of two spans during a routine inspection. To facilitate the maintenance work, the NHAI has asked the police to close traffic on the flyover from December 25 to January 3, 2022.

The flyover was closed for traffic from 3 p.m. on Saturday, and immediately traffic began piling up in the area. The impact was seen on the ORR connecting Tumakuru Road and other roads.

Officials of the NHAI informed the police that during a routine inspection, in two spans of the elevated highway, “slippage of three prestressed cables in one span and one in another span” have been identified.

Akil Ahmad, regional officer of NHAI, said, “During the routine inspection rusting was found in the prestressed cable. This has happened due to heavy rain. There are no major concerns. As a precautionary measure, we have decided to close the flyover for traffic. Experts will come and inspect the flyover on Sunday and thereafter necessary action will be taken.”

According to the police, the problem was detected between pillar number 102 and 103 near Eight Mile. Till maintenance work is complete, the traffic on the flyover from Goraguntepalya to Parle G. toll gate will not be allowed.

After the closure of the flyover, traffic was regulated in the area. As per a press release from the traffic police, the traffic coming from Tumakuru side will hit NICE near Madavara to enter the city. The outbound traffic towards Tumakuru Road will take a left turn near CMTI junction then move on Ring Road to reach Sumanahalli from there using Magadi Road traffic will be directed to NICE Road to leave the city.