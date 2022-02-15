Goraguntepalya flyover in Bengaluru likely to be reopened for light vehicles in 3 days: CM

Flyover work was of poor quality

Flyover work was of poor quality

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai informed the Legislative Assembly that the Goraguntepalya flyover in Bengaluru, which has been closed for 56 days now, is likely to be reopened for two-wheelers and light vehicles in two or three days.

Mr. Bommai said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which maintains highways, closed the flyover owing to poor quality of work after a routine inspection revealed that two cables at the 8th mile had rusted. Taking into consideration the safety of the passengers, the flyover was closed, he said.

Replying to Manjunath R. of the JD(S) during zero hour, the Chief Minister said a load test was conducted. Experts of the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, too inspected the flyover. NHAI engineers have said that the flyover is not safe for movement of heavy vehicles, he said.

Mr. Bommai said he would talk to NHAI authorities and take a decision on reopening the flyover for movement of two-wheelers and light vehicles in 2-3 days. The flyover is a major link for districts of south Karnataka as well as north Karnataka. He had written to Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari about the poor quality of work on the flyover, the Chief Minister said.

Tumakuru Road

Earlier, Mr. Manjunath said Tumakuru Road has become highly congested and traffic jams had become a regular feature owing to closure of the flyover. Despite closure of the flyover for nearly two months, authorities have been collecting toll. He urged the government to stop collection of toll and take steps to reopen the flyover at least for light vehicles, including ambulances.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said the issue is serious and the government had to take steps to reopen the flyover as early as possible.