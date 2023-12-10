ADVERTISEMENT

GOPIO Bengaluru chapter organises blood donation for HIV patients

December 10, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The blood donation camp that was organised by GOPIO (Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin) in Bengaluru on December 7.

The Bengaluru chapter of the GOPIO (Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin) held its first social initiative in association with Garden City University, Bengaluru, for the donation of blood for the HIV patients being treated by the ACCEPT Society.

The blood donation camp, which was held on December 7, saw as many as 140 donors volunteering for the drive. The camp was conducted jointly with Garden City University and the Lions International District 317E for the patients being treated by ACCEPT Society, an NGO that works for the treatment and betterment of people affected by HIV. The volunteers included students, faculty members and members of the GOPIO Bangalore chapter, said a press release.

Dr. Joseph V.G., Chancellor, expressed his happiness to be associated with GOPIO Bangalore Chapter towards such a noble cause. Chairman GOPIO International Sunny Kulathakal spoke about the huge role and impact of the Indian diaspora in the context of both India and the world today.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

GOPIO Bangalore Chapter is a part of the Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin, dedicated to community service globally. The GOPIO Bengaluru chapter strives to serve as a pivotal platform for the global Indian diaspora, amplifying Bengaluru’s unique global standing across various sectors such as IT, Space, Defence, Health, FinTech, and more, said the press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US