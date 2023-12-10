HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GOPIO Bengaluru chapter organises blood donation for HIV patients

December 10, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The blood donation camp that was organised by GOPIO (Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin) in Bengaluru on December 7.

The blood donation camp that was organised by GOPIO (Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin) in Bengaluru on December 7.

The Bengaluru chapter of the GOPIO (Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin) held its first social initiative in association with Garden City University, Bengaluru, for the donation of blood for the HIV patients being treated by the ACCEPT Society.

The blood donation camp, which was held on December 7, saw as many as 140 donors volunteering for the drive. The camp was conducted jointly with Garden City University and the Lions International District 317E for the patients being treated by ACCEPT Society, an NGO that works for the treatment and betterment of people affected by HIV. The volunteers included students, faculty members and members of the GOPIO Bangalore chapter, said a press release.

Dr. Joseph V.G., Chancellor, expressed his happiness to be associated with GOPIO Bangalore Chapter towards such a noble cause. Chairman GOPIO International Sunny Kulathakal spoke about the huge role and impact of the Indian diaspora in the context of both India and the world today.

GOPIO Bangalore Chapter is a part of the Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin, dedicated to community service globally. The GOPIO Bengaluru chapter strives to serve as a pivotal platform for the global Indian diaspora, amplifying Bengaluru’s unique global standing across various sectors such as IT, Space, Defence, Health, FinTech, and more, said the press release.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.