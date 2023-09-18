HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Goonda Act against cow vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli revoked

September 18, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly five weeks after cow vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli was arrested by the city police under the Goonda Act, the Home Department has revoked the case, following a report by the State advisory board that there was a “lack of sufficient grounds“ to book him under the law and asked him to be released from custody.

Puneeth Kerehalli who was arrested by the city police on August 11 had approached the High Court of Karnataka questioning his arrest.

Based on his appeal, the board examined the case and concluded that there were no sufficient grounds to arrest him under the Goonda Act and submitted a report to the government, which directed the police officials to release him with immediate affect on Saturday.

Puneeth Kerehalli, heading Rastra Rakshna Pade, a self-styled cow vigilante group, hails from Hassan and presently lives in J.P. Nagar. He has 10 criminal cases pending against him between 2013 and 2023.

He was arrested by the Sathanur police for killing a cattle transporter Idris Pasha, hailing from Mandya for alleged cattle smuggling during the poll season in April, earlier this year.

The Sathanur police had arrested him from Rajasthan where he was hiding. He was later released on bail in the case. However, even after coming out on bail, he continued posting communally provocative content on his social media handles, posing a threat to law and order, the city police reported, based on which City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda ordered his arrest under the Goonda Act.

Reacting to the advisory board decision, Mr. Dayananda, said the city police would seek legal opinion over going on an appeal against the decision, soon.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.