Goods truck set on fire on NICE Road

A truck transporting steel racks was set on fire by allegedly a group of men over road rage on NICE Road in the early hours of Saturday.

Based on the complaint filed by Veerendra, the truck driver, the Jnana Bharathi police have registered a case against the accused charging then under Section 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance) for further investigation.

In his complaint, Veerandra said he was coming towards the city from Chennai carrying loads of steel racks. On NICE Road, a car was trying to overtake the truck. After many attempts, the car managed to drive past and waited for the truck by parking the car in the middle of the road. Sensing trouble, Veerendra parked the truck on the roadside and ran towards the jungle area for cover. The group approached the truck and searched for him before setting the truck on fire and speeding away, the police said.

After the group left, Veerendra returned but by then the truck was engulfed in flames.

With the help of passers-by, he alerted the Fire Services and a fire tender reached the spot after half an hour.

Veerendra said ₹24,000 in cash, five kilos of wheat flour and other edibles along with his wallet and bank documents, and the steel racks were destroyed.

The police are on the lookout for the accused.