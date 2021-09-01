Good response to vaccination camp in Bengaluru

Residents of Shivajinagar turn up in large numbers

Residents of Shivajinagar and surrounding areas turned up in large numbers at the vaccination camp organised by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to get the vaccine against COVID-19, at SHAMS convention hall on Haines Road, Shivajinagar, in Bengaluru on September 1, 2021.

The vaccination camp was organised by the BBMP in SHAMS convention hall on Haines Road, Bengaluru on September 1, 2021 | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Health Minister K. Sudhakar said that 10 lakh doses of vaccine would be administered at Lasika Utsav (vaccination camps) that would be organised every Wednesday across Karnataka. On an average, he said, five lakh doses will be administered every day in Karnataka from September.

Addressing presspersons on August 30 after chairing a meeting with officials on ramping up vaccination in Karnataka, the Minister said, “Our target is to fully vaccinate the entire adult population by the end of 2021. We are working on administering 1.5 to 2 crore doses a month from now on.”

A healthcare professional at the vaccination camp in SHAMS convention hall on Haines Road in Bengaluru on September 1, 2021. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar