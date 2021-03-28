Good response from farmers to compost

Nearly 25,000 tonnes of compost have been picked up so far in March

Compost generated at the waste processing units of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on the city’s outskirts seem to have a lot of demand.

Earlier in March, the civic body announced its decision to give away the compost free of cost to farmers. Since then, nearly 25,000 tonnes of compost have been picked up by farmers.

The BBMP decided to give away compost free of cost primarily so that it could offload the nearly 70,000 tonnes of coarse compost lying in the waste processing units. The Technical Guidance Committee, appointed by the Karnataka High Court, had recommended the same several years ago.

The compost generated in the plants is usually run through a sieve with mesh of different sizes. At the end of the sieving process, different grades of material are sorted. Fine compost was initially being sold by the BBMP at a subsidised cost of ₹1,100 a tonne. The cost included transport charges up to some distance. This was later reduced to around ₹200 a tonne, sources said.

The coarse compost, which has the same organic material as fine compost but for small plastic pieces, can also be used by farmers, albeit after sieving it again, sources said and added that the same material could become fine grade in two months.

With space being a major constraint in most of the waste processing plants, the BBMP decided to give it away free of cost to farmers. Given the response now, the civic body is mulling over supplying it to farmers within a 30-km radius of the processing plants, sources added.

BBMP Joint Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Sarfaraz Khan the good response to the compost was heartening. The compost from the plants can be used for several horticultural crops, including coconut, mango, pomegranate, arecanut and guava.

“All the farmers have to do is arrange for vehicles to transport the compost to their fields. We are hoping this will free up much needed space in the waste processing units,” he added.