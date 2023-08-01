Gold valuables worth ₹29 lakh recovered from BE graduate-turned-thief

August 01, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

A tip-off received from a murder accused helped the Byappanahalli police arrest a 37-year-old electronics engineer-turned-notorious thief and recover gold valuables worth ₹29 lakh related to two theft cases reported five years ago.

The accused Mamani Deena, a native of Chennai and a BE graduate, worked in a leading telecom company for a few years until he was terminated from service for committing fraud. He soon joined a gang of habitual offenders and started house thefts in Nellur, Hosur, Chennai and Bengaluru until he was arrested by HSR Layout police in 2020 in a case related to theft and remanded in judicial custody.

Since then, he was in the central prison at Parappana Agrahara. According to the police, he become close to a murder accused who was in his cell and boasted about his crime and gang.

After the fellow inmate was out on bail, he shared the details with the Byappanahalli police. Armed with the information, the police team swung into action and took the accused into custody and recovered 512 grams of gold valuables from him.