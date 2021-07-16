Gold loan company executive booked on charge of stealing from workplace

Bengaluru

16 July 2021 00:32 IST

Accused had allegedly pledged stolen goods in his own firm

The Adugodi police have registered a cheating and criminal breach of trust case against the relationship executive of a gold loan company after he was allegedly caught stealing 308 grams of gold valuables and pledging the same in his own firm .

The cheating came to light when Binet George, branch manager of the company, evaluated the pledged gold valuables on July 13, a process done every three months, and found five packets of gold valuables were missing.

As per the company policy, the pledged gold was kept in a cover and each cover was given a code with the weight of the gold, details of the person, and the date when pawned .

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Binet summoned all the employees, including the accused Mahesh Kumar, who was the key holder during the period.

A detailed inquiry led him to confess to the stealing of valuables.

Mahesh confessed that he had pawned two out of five packets in the company’s Hongasandra branch, while he had given the remaining three to his relatives to pledge them in the same branch where he is working.

Based on his confession, the officials recovered the gold valuables and filed a police complaint to initiate criminal action against him.