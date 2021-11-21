Gold heist: Police form two probe teams

Bengaluru

21 November 2021 20:00 IST

The police have formed two special teams to track down two armed robbers who attacked a jeweller and his employee and made away with 5.5 kg of bullion worth approximately ₹2.5 crore. The incident took place on the busy Cubbonpet main road around 8.30 p.m. on Friday.

While one team of police analysed CCTV footage and related technical details, the other team checked on habitual offenders, and people known to the jeweller. “We suspect it was a planned robbery. The accused had done a recce of the area for many days before they attacked the jeweller, Siddeshwar Haribha Shinde,” said a police officer.

On Friday night, the accused intercepted the jeweller and his employee. The pillion rider attacked them with a sword, following which Shinde and his associate fell from his scooter. Before they could get up and react, the accused, riding pillion, took the gold and the scooter which had the bullion, and sped away. The vehicle and the accused are yet to be traced, the police officer added.

The attackers were wearing jackets and helmets. As it was dark, the victims were unable to identify the registration number of their two-wheeler.