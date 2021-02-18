Gold biscuits found hidden in football

Bengaluru

18 February 2021 00:46 IST

Air Intelligence Unit officials at Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday night recovered gold biscuits concealed inside a miniature football that was left behind in an aircraft that had arrived from Dubai.

According to officials, the toy football was discovered while they were conducting a search after passengers disembarked. It had two gold biscuits weighing 233.28 gm, estimated to be around ₹11.3 lakh. The officials are trying to identify the passenger who abandoned the football for fear of getting caught.

