Gold biscuit racket: 4 arrested

Bengaluru

03 February 2022 21:22 IST

They affixed fake international purity seals on sub-standard gold biscuits and sold them to customers

The Central Crime Branch police officials on Thursday busted a gold biscuit racket and arrested a gang of four goldsmiths for duping customers with fake gold biscuits. They were allegedly adding osmium sponge metal powder and a mixture of other alloys to make the biscuits, and then affixed fake seals similar to the ones used to authenticate the purity of gold.

Based on a tip-off, a team of CCB officials raided a shop at Mathaji Jewellers Market Complex in Nagarpete where the gang was operating. They caught the four goldsmiths red-handed and seized 1.7 kg of gold and ₹20,000 cash. They also seized fake seals with names that bore close resemblance to the renowned international gold authenticators: Valcambi Suiss (instead of Valcambi Suisse), Matalor Swixerland (instead of Metalor Switzerland), and All Ethihad Dubai, UAE (instead of Al Etihad Gold) among others.

Advertising

Advertising

“Investigations revealed that the accused used to deal with 3 to 5 kg of gold to make biscuits every day,” said the police. They have been identified as Rajesh Bhosle (44), Ajay Kanthila (19), Akshay Bajrang (26), and Hritik Babasab Salunke(19). “We have taken them into custody to ascertain their network and business operations,” said a police official.