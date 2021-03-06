Gold bangle stolen from Customs department strongroom

Theft discovered when officials unsealed items in front of magistrate

The Customs department has initiated an internal inquiry into the alleged theft of a gold bangle from the strongroom at its headquarters on Queens Road. The gold bangle had been seized from a passenger in July last year.

However, officials are yet to identify the perpetrator or pinpoint when the theft took place. It was only when they opened the seal of the seized items before the magistrate on February 23 that officials realised one bangle weighing 50 grams and worth ₹2.3 lakh was missing. “This is a major embarrassment and an internal inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the identity of the thief,” said a source.

Rajiv S. Kittur, Deputy Commissioner, Custom vigilance, has filed a complaint with the Commercial Street police on Wednesday. The police have filed an FIR against the unknown accused. “We are waiting for the internal inquiry report as well as CCTV footage for further investigations,” said a senior police officer.

According to the FIR, Customs officials deployed at Kempegowda International Airport had seized three bangles from a passenger who had arrived from San Francisco last year. After she was unable to provide documentation for them, they seized the bangles and sent it to the Customs office August 14.