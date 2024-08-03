GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gokulashtami music concert in Bengaluru

Published - August 03, 2024 09:30 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Over 100 musicians will grace the ‘47th Utsav 2024’ of the SGBS Trust (Unnati) Gokulashtami cultural programmes from August 10 to September 1. Featuring a total of 23 programmes, the event will include Carnatic concerts, spiritual discourse, Lecdem, Divya Namasankeerthanam, devotional music and bhajans, Vedaghosham and Radhakalyana Mahotsava at the Odukkathur Mutt in Ulsoor.

Some of the well-known performers in Unnati’s line up this year include Srikrishna Mohan and Ramkumar Mohan (Trichur Brothers) on August 11, Jayanthi Kumaresh and party on August 14, U. Rajesh (Mandolin) on August 16, T.M. Krishna (August 17), Sikkil C. Gurucharan, N. Ravikiran (Chitra Veena), B. Sakethraman and party, (August 20, 21, 22), Sudha Raghunathan, Nithayashree Mahadevan (August 25 and 26). Admission to the programme is free. The event will be held at Odukkathur Mutt, No. 13, Gangadhara Chetty Road, Ulsoor, daily from 6 p.m.

For details, visit https://www.unnatiblr.org/Utsav-2024 or call Ph: 080-25567990 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Karnataka / Bangalore / music / Concert / arts, culture and entertainment

0 / 0
