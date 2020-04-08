Gokula Education Foundation donates ₹3 crore

Gokula Education Foundation (GEF), which manages Ramaiah Group of Institutions and Hospitals, on Monday (April 6) donated ₹3 crore to the State government to fight coronavirus in the country.

According to a release, ₹2 crore was given to the Chief Minister’s relief fund and ₹1 crore to the PM Cares (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation Fund). A team led by M.R. Jayaram, chairman, Gokula Education Foundation (GEF), met Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa at his residence and handed over the cheque.