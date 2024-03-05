ADVERTISEMENT

Going To School and BT Group organise Match Day 2024 in Bengaluru

March 05, 2024 09:13 am | Updated 09:13 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Women’s Team showcase their skills at the Going to School event. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

Going to School, a not-for-profit trust, in partnership with the Government of Karnataka and BT Group, recently organised ‘Match Day 2024’ to celebrate the power of sport to equip girls with digital and life skills to succeed in life and solve for the biggest challenge of our time, Climate Change.

Going to School has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Karnataka to run the Outdoor School for Girls, a skills sports educational program for girls in Government Schools.

Going to School aims to equip 2.7 million girls with football, life, sustainable and enterprise skills they need to complete their education and move from the pitch to leading enterprises that solve for Climate Change in the city and create jobs, said a release.

FC Head Coach, Gerard Zaragoza with girls at the Going to School event. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

The Outdoor School for Girls project delivers sport (football) with digital, life, STEM, and Sustainable Entrepreneurial skills through an integrated curricula to girls in Government schools in India. From Grades 5-10, during school hours, the programme is designed to equip girls with the skills they need to complete their education, moving from the game they have designed on the pitch to the wider canvas of the city, kick-starting sustainable enterprises, solving for Climate Change and create jobs solving for two of the city’s biggest challenges: youth unemployment and Climate Change.

Ian McBride, Head Responsible Business – India, BT Group said, “We have a long standing partnership with Going to School and the Outdoor School for Girls is a terrific opportunity to bring digital skills at scale via sport that support BT Group’s global manifesto goal to ensure technology is inclusive and for everyone to benefit.”

