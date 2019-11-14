GoAir flight veers off runway at KIA

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Thursday that it was probing how a GoAir flight with 180 passengers on board had gone off the runway onto the unpaved area during a last-minute go-around and travelled 200 metres over grass at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on November 11.

The flight, an Airbus A320 Neo aircraft, had made an unsuccessful bid to make a scheduled landing in Bengaluru. It was diverted to Hyderabad following a sudden change in the weather conditions.

Upon landing in Hyderabad, officials noticed mud and grass deposits on the main landing gear, indicating that the aircraft had touched ground. An inspection by officials of the regional DGCA office and KIA in Bengaluru revealed landing gear marks on the unpaved surface.

The aircraft has been grounded for a detailed inspection. The pilot, an expatriate, has been called to join the probe, and has been barred from flying for now.

Senior DGCA officials said that the aircraft VT-WGR operating as flight G8-811 was cleared for approach on runway 09 in Bengaluru around 7.15 a.m. on November 11.

“Due to bad weather at Bengaluru, the aircraft initiated a go-around. During the go-around process, engine number 1 stalled. The power on the affected engine was reduced to idle but go-around continued. During climb, engine number 1 stalled again and power was once again reduced to idle. The aircraft was then diverted to Hyderabad with power on number 1 engine in climb detent,” an official said.

In a statement, a GoAir spokesperson said, “All the passengers, crew and aircraft landed safely at Hyderabad. This reportable incident was reported immediately to the DGCA – the industry regulator. Pending the investigation by GoAir and the regulator, the flight crew have been kept off flying duty. Safety of our passengers and crew is of paramount importance to GoAir and the airline is committed to all aspects of safety.”