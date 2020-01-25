Bengaluru

GoAir flight to Thailand makes U-turn mid way, returns to KIA

Passengers were stranded at Bengaluru airport for eight hours

A GoAir flight with 173 passengers, which was headed to Phuket in Thailand, turned around midway and returned to Kempegowda International Airport after developing a technical snag.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Friday. The Bengaluru to Phuket flight G8041 took off at 2.18 a.m. It returned to KIA at 3.12 a.m.

“Angry about the lack of alternative arrangements, some passengers refused to deboard. Many people who got down refused to leave the parking bay. CISF personnel had to intervene and warn of action if they continued to disobey instructions. Alternative arrangement was made by the airline around 10.45 a.m.,” a source in the airport said.

An airline spokesperson said the flight returned as a precautionary measure. “The aircraft has since been changed. The flight departed with the passengers for its destinations at 10.44 a.m.,” said the spokesperson.

