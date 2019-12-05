GoAir flight connecting Bengaluru and Indore from December 20

Private airliner GoAir on Thursday announced the start of daily to-and-fro flight connecting Bengaluru and Indore from December 20.
An airline official said besides on this route, one to-and-fro daily flight will be operated on the Indore-Delhi and Indore-Ahmedabad routes also from December 20.
The airline is also considering the launch of new flights from Indore to Hyderabad, Varanasi and Jaipur, the official added.
Indore’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport is the busiest airport in Madhya Pradesh, with 80 regular passenger flights of different airlines being operated every day.
