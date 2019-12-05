Bengaluru

GoAir flight connecting Bengaluru and Indore from December 20

more-in

Private airliner GoAir on Thursday announced the start of daily to-and-fro flight connecting Bengaluru and Indore from December 20.

An airline official said besides on this route, one to-and-fro daily flight will be operated on the Indore-Delhi and Indore-Ahmedabad routes also from December 20.

The airline is also considering the launch of new flights from Indore to Hyderabad, Varanasi and Jaipur, the official added.

Indore’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport is the busiest airport in Madhya Pradesh, with 80 regular passenger flights of different airlines being operated every day.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka Bengaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2019 8:20:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/goair-flight-connecting-bengaluru-and-indore-from-december-20/article30192086.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY