HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Goa-bound flight forced to return to KIA owing to wildlife movement on runway at Dabolim

November 13, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A Goa-bound Vistara flight from Bengaluru was forced to return to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) after the flight was denied permission to land at the Dabolim airport.

Flight UK881 which departed KIA at 12.55 p.m. on Monday was scheduled to land at 2.05 p.m. However, the flight was denied permission to land owing to wildlife movement on the runway.

Airline sources said that owing to wildlife movement on the runway, the aircraft could not land at the airport and was forced to return to Bengaluru. The flight landed at KIA at 3.05 p.m.

“Flight UK881 from Bengaluru to Goa (BLR-GOI) has been diverted to Bengaluru (BLR) due to runway restriction at Goa (GOI) airport and is expected to arrive in Bengaluru at 1505hrs,” the airline posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The airline said that the flight later departed from KIA at 4.55 p.m. and arrived in Goa at 6.15 p.m.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.