Goa-bound flight forced to return to KIA owing to wildlife movement on runway at Dabolim

November 13, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

A Goa-bound Vistara flight from Bengaluru was forced to return to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) after the flight was denied permission to land at the Dabolim airport.

Flight UK881 which departed KIA at 12.55 p.m. on Monday was scheduled to land at 2.05 p.m. However, the flight was denied permission to land owing to wildlife movement on the runway.

Airline sources said that owing to wildlife movement on the runway, the aircraft could not land at the airport and was forced to return to Bengaluru. The flight landed at KIA at 3.05 p.m.

“Flight UK881 from Bengaluru to Goa (BLR-GOI) has been diverted to Bengaluru (BLR) due to runway restriction at Goa (GOI) airport and is expected to arrive in Bengaluru at 1505hrs,” the airline posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The airline said that the flight later departed from KIA at 4.55 p.m. and arrived in Goa at 6.15 p.m.