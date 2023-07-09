GM directs to halt all ongoing works at Bengaluru City Railway Station

July 09, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST

The General Manager of South Western Railway on Sunday, July 9, directed an immediate halt to all works at the KSR Bengaluru City Railway Station following a report in these columns on Sunday, “Repair works on city railway station platforms pose safety risk for passengers.”

General Manager (GM) Sanjeev Kishore in a communiqué to the officers also said the worksites should be made presentable with proper boards, barricading, etc. “Work should begin only after the confirmation certification from concerned BOs for ensuring this. In any case, vehicles should be permitted on platforms (PF) without taking proper blocks under the supervision of railway supervisors,” the GM said.

He asked the Senior Divisional Engineer to issue written instructions today to all including construction works regarding the safety precautions.

Viju (@bviju) tweeted on Saturday about a tractor being present on platform 7 when the Chennai-Mysuru Shatabdi arrived at the Station thereby endangering passengers’ safety. The Hindu also found repair works were going on throughout the day on platform 6.

Mr. Kishore told The Hindu on Sunday the Railways took serious note of the news report and the tweet, and initiated immediate corrective action. “This should not have happened,” he said adding the Railways always give priority to passenger safety. “They (Bengaluru Division) know all this, yet this happened,” he said regretting the incidents and resultant inconvenience to passengers.

Mr. Kishore added, that safety is paramount for the Indian Railways and every railwayman knows the same, and such incidents would not repeat.

