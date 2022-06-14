Global security threatened by ‘faceless’ enemies: Saran

Global security is today threatened by unprecedented challenges in the form of “faceless” enemies such as the coronavirus and the weaponisation of trade, said Pankaj Saran, former Deputy National Security Advisor of India.

Speaking at an event hosted by by Synergia Foundation, a Bengaluru-based think tank, he said national security interests were previously secured through the preservation of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and internal stability from external forces. Now it has grown to add various other dimensions like human security, he said, according to a release by Synergia.

India must always be prepared to deal with the complete spectrum of threats, both conventional and the unprecedented, said Mr. Saran, emphasising the need to recalibrate India’s strategic partnerships which too are vulnerable to changing eras.

The sudden collapse of the U.S. supported government in Kabul and the Russian invasion of Ukraine only underscore the sudden turn of events in global geopolitics, he said. India, must therefore stay ahead of the curve and invest in new and evolving partnerships that cater to our best interests, he said.

India’s emphasis on soft power has received global attention but now India must invest on a combination of soft and hard power, for which it will need new skillsets and self-reliance to give it greater confidence to implement its foreign policy independently, said Mr. Saran.