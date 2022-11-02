Video shown at Global Investors’ Meet 2022

K. Murali Kumar November 02, 2022 15:29 IST

Karnataka Government has laid a red carpet for global investors instead of trapping them in the mesh of red-tapism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told delegates at the Global Investors’ Meet on November 2 through video-conferencing while inaugurating the three-day investment exposition in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Government has laid a red carpet for global investors instead of trapping them in the mesh of red-tapism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told delegates at the Global Investors’ Meet on November 2 through video-conferencing while inaugurating the three-day investment exposition in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Government has laid a red carpet for global investors instead of trapping them in the mesh of red tapism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told delegates at the Global Investors’ Meet on November 2 through video-conferencing while inaugurating the three-day investment exposition hosted in Bengaluru. Over 5,000 delegates are attending the event. Country-specific sessions are hosted by the partner countries — France, Germany, Netherlands, South Korea, Japan, and Australia. Prime Minister Modi said his government has encouraged investments in various sectors that were earlier closed to private investments, such as defence, drones, space and geospatial mapping. “We’ve freed our investors from red-tapism and given them a red carpet of opportunities. Instead of making new complicated laws, we rationalised them,” the Prime Minister said while addressing a large gathering of lawmakers, industry leaders, technocrats and entrepreneurs. “Global economy observers were seeing India as a bright spot, especially when the rest of the world is talking about global crisis. We are continuously working on the fundamentals so that the Indian economy gets stronger with every passing day,“ he added.



Our code of editorial values