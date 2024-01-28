Global buyers seriously taking note of Karnataka’s prowess in AVGC: FICCI

January 28, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru is all set to ride a huge wave in the animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC) and XR (augmented reality, virtual reality, mixed reality (MR), and everything in between) segment as Karnataka’s consistent efforts in building and developing this industry have already captured the serious attention of global buyers, said Ashish Kulkarni, chairman of FICCI AVGC Forum and also founder and former chairman ABAI, the industry’s apex body.

“Bengaluru is already a top AVGC content destination for many global players. Year-after-year, we see the number of these customers who outsource their projects to various content providers in the city or wanting to buy original content from local developers in Karnataka on the rise,’‘ Mr. Kulkani told The Hindu.

Karnataka’s annual AVGC-XR exposition, GAFX, which was originally started as an animation fest by ABAI years ago, has now become one of the “must visit”‘ events globally.

Producers, production houses, studios and film companies from Europe and North America, industry experts and customers started blocking their annual calendar in advance to attend this event, Mr. Kulkarni observed, highlighting the attention Bengaluru and Karnataka have been capturing with diverse AVGC-XR offerings.

Mr. Kulkarni said, “In 2000, when I came to Bengaluru and started Jaaduworks, the city did not have a single animation/VFX studio and I had to bring all artists from outside. Today, the city has close to 500 studios, AVGC-XR firms, and game developers, surrounded by a solid ecosystem and consistently supported by the State government.’‘

According to him, GAFX feature a unique pitching session by various local content creators and these sessions have been a great attraction for global buyers.

“This edition will see a large number of unique Indian IPs coming for pitching in front of over 10 international buyers. This clearly shows the global community has started taking Bengaluru and Karnataka seriously. Bengaluru is very close to becoming a global brand in AVGC-XR,” Mr. Kulkarni said.

The three-day GAFX 2024, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Monday will have high-quality participation from storytellers, animators, graphic designers, cartoonists, artists, sculptors, sketching artists, and XR (extended reality) experts in addition to game-makers and studios holding Indian IPs and industry experts and buyers.

This edition will have an increased focus on talent creation for gaming as the State is rightly poised for a quantum growth in the sector, said Priyank Kharge, IT and BT Minister.

More than 5,000 to 6,000 artists, animators, gamers, art students, and entrepreneurs from all over the country are also expected to attend the event to seek jobs, projects, or investments, according to Mr. Kulkarni.

