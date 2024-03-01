Global Business Forum to make its debut in Karnataka, to be held in Bengaluru

March 01, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST

The 54th Global Business Forum (GBF), the annual event conducted by World Trade Centres Association (WTCA), will be held in Bengaluru from March 3 to 6. The event which is making its debut in Karnataka is being hosted by WTCA and World Trade Centre Bengaluru.

This will also be the first time that the event, formerly called the ‘General Assembly’ is happening in India after its rebranding.

GBF will bring together WTCA members and their global networks. The organisation connects more than 300 world trade centre locations in nearly 100 countries. The confirmed participants include more than 80 business from 30 countries/territories.

“This year’s GBF will not only showcase India, specifically Karnataka, as a rising investment destination of the world, but also serve to strengthen relationships between industry leaders,” said Vineet Verma, managing director of World Trade Center Bengaluru, Chennai and Kochi; and newly-appointed WTCA board member.

“This will be an invaluable opportunity to interact with leading innovators and invest in India’s growing economy — backed by our dynamic and skilled workforce.”

The Forum aims to facilitate business relationships and will focus on investment opportunities in Karnataka across 12 diverse industry sectors.

These include agriculture & food processing, automotive, aviation & aerospace, biotech, education, heavy engineering, IT, ITeS & Electronics, manufacturing, real estate & construction, tech start ups, textile & garments, and travel & tourism.

In partnership with the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC), the event will offer onsite B2B matchmaking services, connecting international delegates with business opportunities in Karnataka.

“India is experiencing rapid economic growth, coupled with a surging demand for commercial infrastructure and global business connectivity. As a result, our network has grown phenomenally in the country during the past decade. Today, we have our second largest membership cluster here with 40 Members representing most of India’s major cities and contributing to India’s sustainable development,” said John E. Drew, chair, WTCA board of directors.

“Bengaluru’s entrepreneurial spirit makes it an ideal setting for fostering synergies and exploring lucrative business opportunities in one of the world’s most promising economic regions.”

