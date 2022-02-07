Glitch in train disrupts Namma Metro services in Bengaluru

Bengaluru:

07 February 2022 14:41 IST

The problem disrupted services around 9 a.m. Services were restored to normal around 10.30 a.m.

A technical glitch in a metro train resulted in disruption in metro services on the Purple Line on February 7 morning.

Around 9 a.m., a metro train going from Magadi Road to Hosahalli developed a technical snag, resulting in a pile-up of trains coming from Baiyappanahalli.On other hand, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) could not operate trains in the opposite direction (Kengeri to Baiyappanahalli) as trains were not reaching the terminal stations at Kengeri or Mysuru Road.

Advertising

Advertising

To clear the growing crowd, three trains coming from Baiyappanahalli were terminated at M.G. Road, Vijayanagar and Majestic stations, and passengers were asked to disembark.These trains were sent to pick up passengers at Baiyappanahalli and take the towards Kengeri. In addition, short loop trains were operated from Majestic to prevent a pile-up of passengers at various stations on the Purple Line.

“A technical glitch was found in the signaling device of a train heading towards Kengeri. We had to withdraw the train from the operational line, which caused a pile-up of trains coming from Baiyappanahalli. On the opposite side, trains could not be operated. A decision was taken to de-board passengers travelling from Baiyappanahalli towards Kengeri at various locations . As it was peak hour, passengerfootfall was high at metro stations. We managed to clear the rush after some time,” said BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez.

Services were restored to normal around 10.30 a.m. Usually, passenger footfall on Mondays is high in metro stations compared to other days.