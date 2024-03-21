Glass House Poetry Festival 2024 in Bengaluru: Dialogues on Gaza, freedom of speech, and more

March 21, 2024 01:34 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST

Remember the solace of poetry amidst the global lockdown? The feeling that shared words could transcend the loneliness and fear? The ArtMantram Trust attempted to evoke this feeling with the Glass House Festival, wherein poets from many parts of the world shared and celebrated poetry. It is ready to rekindle that spirit with the first in-person edition of the festival in Bengaluru on March 23 and 24 at the Bangalore International Centre.

This year, the Glass House, put together by a strong curatorial team, expands its scope with a focus on ‘Planet, Prosperity, People, and Peace’, the festival’s theme. Amidst a world fractured by conflict and turmoil, the festival creates a space where the power of words cannot only illuminate shared experiences but also spark vital conversations, inviting the public to be part of a larger dialogue and fostering a sense of global community.

“We found in that (lockdown) environment, we were turning to things like poetry to help us get through the moment, either writing or reading poetry,” says Yumna Hari Singh, founding trustee of ArtMantram, about the inaugural festival. This year’s iteration builds on that legacy.

Over 100 poets of diverse backgrounds will take the stage alongside workshops and performances. Expect recitative and slam poetry, translations, regional language showcases, close readings, and more. Distinguished names like Annie Zaidi (who will be participating online), Ashwani Kumar, and Gayatri Majumdar bring star power. The festival’s heart, however, lies in its open invitation for poets and lovers of poetry from all walks of life to engage and become part of the artistic process, fostering a sense of belonging and global community.

“As a poet, I see poetry as a potent, condensed form. It can convey immense meaning in a short space like a telegram or the universe’s Morse code. Layers of thought, rhythm, and stanzas allow poets to communicate quickly and deeply,” says co-curator Rochelle Potkar, highlighting poetry’s power to cut straight to core themes affecting us all.

This commitment to meaningful dialogue shines through in the festival’s programming. Panels will address Gaza, incarceration, freedom of speech, and environmental activism. Art also plays a pivotal role, with artists and poets sharing stages and even dance performances alongside poetry readings.

The first Glasshouse Festival was born from a moment of isolation. This 2024 edition carries a similar weight. “The zeitgeist we see that affects us is the violence... There’s so much,” explains Yumna. But in its expanded form, the festival offers something more – a testament to poetry’s ability to connect us across borders, whether physical or emotional.

As a hybrid event, including online sessions, poets worldwide contribute their voices – echoing the festival’s first pandemic-era incarnation. “Poetry is a small form... What you can tell in poetry is like a telegram. You can tell so many things,” Rochelle reflects. These telegrams of verse promise to explore the complex challenges of our time.

Beyond the festival weekend, ArtMantram Trust envisions a lasting legacy. They see the gathered material, the recordings, and the sparked conversations as seeds. “We want to make sure the thoughts and ideas sparked by the Glass House Festival keep echoing in people’s minds long after the two days are over,” says Rochelle.

The two-day festival at Bangalore International Centre is free to attend. For more information, visit artmantram.org or bangaloreinternationalcentre.org.

