Give outer limit for completing delimitation of BBMP wards: High Court

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday asked the State government to spell out the outer limit for notifying delimitation of the 198 wards of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) as per the 2011 Census and to fix caste-based reservation of the wards after delimitation.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar issued the direction during the hearing of a public interest litigation petition filed by the State Election Commission (SEC).

The SEC pointed out that the government has to complete the process of delimitation and reservation for the BBMP wards for timely conduct of election to the BBMP’s council, the term of which will expire on September 10, 2020.

It was pointed out in the petition that the SEC has to prepare a fresh voters’ list only after the delimitation process of wards was completed by the government. Any delay in finalisation of delimitation would impact the process of election.

The SEC also told the court that it has been communicating with the government since 2018 for timely completion of delimitation of wards.