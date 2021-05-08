Give India Foundation to donate 2,000 oxygen concentrators

Bengaluru

08 May 2021 14:01 IST

Bengaluru-based Give India Foundation has come forward to donate 2,000 oxygen concentrators and the first batch of 80 concentrators was handed over to GKVK Covid Care Centre on Saturday.

These concentrators, of 10 litres capacity,would augment the care being given in the Covid Care Centre, said Deputy Chief Minister and State COVID task force head C.N. Ashwath Narayan. He added that now infected patients here can undergo treatment without having to panic about the non-availability or shortage of oxygen.

Hospital coming up

A 250-bed COVID hospital will be set up in Yelahanka region immediately by Boeing company, manufacturers of Boeing jets, and the work has already been initiated. Boeing was also willing to set up another 250-bed COVID hospital in the same region.

The Deputy Chief Minister thanked the Give India Foundation for the donation and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for negotiating with Boeing with regard to establishing COVID hospitals near Yelahanka.

BDA Chairman S.R. Vishwanth, Karnataka Handicraft Development Board Chairman Beluru Raghavendra Shetty, CEO of Give India Atul Sateja, and CSR advisor to the State government K.V. Mahesh were present.

Texas Instruments Managing Director Santosh Kumar on Saturday met Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and promised to donate 86 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients.