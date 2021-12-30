Give a missed call to pledge sight at Dr. Rajkumar eye bank

Bengaluru

30 December 2021 00:56 IST

Narayana Nethralaya that runs the Dr Rajkumar eye bank has launched an exclusive number – 8884018800 – through which those who wish to pledge their eyes can register their names.

The eye bank will send a link to a form that has to be filled out to complete the formality of pledging. Once the form is filled out and submitted, the intended donor will immediately get an “eye pledge certificate’ and further instructions for eventual eye donation.

The number was formally launched on Wednesday by film star Raghavendra Rajkumar, elder brother of Puneeth Rajkumar who passed away two months ago.

The late actor’s eye donation gave sight to four people, thanks to a new technology adopted by Narayana Nethralaya.

Mr. Raghavendra Rajkumar announced the launch of the exclusive number at the samadhi of Puneeth, where he along with some of his family members had come to pay his respects and perform rituals to mark two months of his demise.

Bhujang Shetty, chairman and managing director of Narayana Nethralaya, said the hospital’s eye bank has witnessed a surge in eye donation pledges.

“Ever since the late actor’s eye donation, 12,000 people have pledged their eyes. I am expecting at least 7 lakh more will pledge their eyes with the missed phone call facility that we have launched on Wednesday,” he said.

“The number of eye donation pledges that had touched 10,000 in November have crossed 12,000 now. While 234 eyes were collected from the donors in November, 209 have been collected this month up to December 27. Previously, in a month, the eye bank would only get anywhere between 100 to 200 pledges,” the doctor added.