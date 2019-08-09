Girl loses hand in accident

A five-year-old girl’s hand was severed when a KSRTC bus hit a median and overturned at Jnanabharathi junction on Friday morning. Six other people aboard the bus, including the driver and conductor, were injured.

According to the police, the bus was heading to Kollegal with 17 passengers. While navigating the junction, the driver lost control of the bus in an attempt to avoid another vehicle that was overtaking the bus. The bus hit the median.

“The little girl, Diya Prasad, was travelling with her parents to Kollegal, which is their native town. Her hand was crushed and severed,” said the police.

Passers-by came to the aid of the family and helped extricate Diya and other passengers from the bus. The traffic police shifted the injured persons to R.R. Nagar hospital where the doctors referred Diya to Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Hospital for a possible revascularization plastic surgical procedure.

The traffic police put in place a zero traffic corridor for enabling Diya’s journey to Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Hospital. However, doctors attending to her there later told The Hindu that they were unable to save her hand as the part from her wrist to the elbow joint had been crushed.

“She will require reconstructive surgeries. She has lost a lot of blood and may need to stay in hospital for at least eight days,” said Kishan Rao K., surgeon at the hospital.

The other victims sustained minor injuries and are being treated at R.R. hospital. The Kamakshipalya traffic police have taken up a case of rash and negligent driving against the driver and are waiting for him to recover to arrest him.

"The driver claimed that he was trying to avoid a speeding vehicle. We are cross-checking his claim,” a senior police officer said.