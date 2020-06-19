Girl, friends try to blackmail doctor

19 June 2020 22:44 IST

The police have busted a gang of three, including a 22-year-old girl, for allegedly trying to blackmail a doctor.

The doctor lodged a complaint with the Yelahanka police stating that he was befriended by a girl, Chandini B., on social media recently. He had been talking to her since then. The duo met near Kempegowda International Airport on June 13, had dinner and went to his house in Yelahanka. While the duo were in the house, two men barged in, claiming to be from a television news channel and that they had recorded the couple on camera.

The girl also joined in and demanded ₹10 lakh failing which they would air the visuals on television or upload it on the internet, the doctor alleged. He claimed that they threatened to kill him if he did not pay up. The trio took ₹5,000 he had on him. The girl said she would call him the next day to give him details on how to make the payment.

The Yelahanka police have arrested Chandini, 22, and her associates Prajwal, 26, and Anirudh, 23. Senior police officials said they are probing to see if the gang had trapped other victims as well.