Girl dies of injuries after being mowed down by auto in Bengaluru

Special Correspondent March 21, 2022 01:37 IST

An autorickshaw, laden with LPG cylinders, ran over a four-and-half-year-old girl, who was with her mother at Kamakshipalya on Thursday.

The girl, M. Bhuvana, was eating a tender coconut in front of her house on the road in Kaveripura. According to the police, the driver put his auto in the neutral gear and stepped out of the vehicle to talk to a customer.

While he was talking, the auto began to move and ran over Bhuvana. The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera.

Passers-by rushed Bhuvana to a hospital where she later died. Based on a complaint, the Kamakshipalya traffic police tracked down the auto driver, Dhananjaya and arrested him. He was produced before the court on Saturday and remanded in judicial custody.