Girl booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder

The 15-year-old girl whose father was killed when the two allegedly got into a scuffle early Thursday morning has been housed at Government Children's Home. The 46-year-old man died after being fatally injured by his daughter at their flat in Mico Layout Police Station limits.
According to police sources, the girl said she grabbed a pair of scissors and was trying to protect herself when her father came at her with a knife. She has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
Before she was taken to the Government Children’s Home, she participated in the last rites of her father, which were performed by her uncle earlier on Friday.
“We are yet to question the girl. We will produce her before the Juvenile Justice Board,” a senior police officer said.
However, he added that the girl was also a victim given the living conditions of the family and the fact that she and brother were removed from school. “We will work with the Child Welfare Committee and counsellors to provide help,” said the senior officer.
The deceased, a former software engineer, had quit his job to take care of his two children – the girl and her 10-year-old brother – after his wife died nine years ago. However, he reportedly turned to alcohol and became an addict. He allegedly came at his daughter with a knife when she objected to him playing the piano around 1.30 a.m. on Thursday.
