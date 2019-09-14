Girish Kasaravalli returns to feature films after nine years

Nine years after Koormavatara, internationally renowned film-maker Girish Kasaravalli has returned to direct a feature film, Illiralare Allige Hogalare.

For his 15th feature film, the auteur, known for skilfully adapting short stories for films, has chosen a short story by Kannada writer Jayant Kaikini — Haalina Meese, written in 1992 and set in Mumbai.

The story, narrated from the perspective of an 11-year-old boy from a rural background who is employed by a family in Mumbai to look after their child, is a poignant tale of class difference and childhood. “I have always liked the story as the writer doesn’t make any loud statements but tells something so profound subtly, all the time talking of children playing,” Mr. Kasaravalli said.

Recounting his long association with the film-maker, Mr. Kaikini, who recently won DSC Prize for South Asian Literature, said he had worked with Mr. Kasaravalli for the script of Mooru Darigalu, an adaptation of a Yashwant Chittal story in 1980 and wrote dialogues for Dweepa in 2002. “He’s one of our best film-makers and I’m also curious about his interpretation of my story. Usually, my stories are like snapshots of life and lend themselves well to short films and not feature films. He has added a few sequences and I’m yet to see the final draft,” he said.

Mr. Kasaravalli, known for reinterpretation of the stories he adapts, has made changes here as well. “The story is about alienation, a common theme in many of my films. Most of us today live away from our roots. For instance, my roots are in Malnad, but I live in Bengaluru. In the story, the boy is stuck like all of us — he is not happy working in the city, nor can he go back home. The film also deals with the dilemmas of adults of the family who employ the boy. They seem to be in the same boat too,” said Mr. Kasaravalli. The film will be set in Bengaluru and not Mumbai. “Today, Bengaluru can be as alienating as Mumbai for a Kannadiga,” he said.

It explains the title, Illiralare Allige Hogalare (Can’t stay here, can’t go there) — a phrase from a Purandara Dasa keertane — which the film-maker says has a multitude of meanings and is an apt metaphor of our lives. “The phrase captures so much of life in such economy of words. There has been a long tradition of critique of the phrase in philosophy and Kannada literature as well. Iruvudellava bittu iradudaredege tudivude jeevana , a line from Gopalakrishna Adiga’s poem, also seems to be inspired by this phrase,” he said.

The film, to be produced by Shivakumar, will star newcomers. The shooting is set to begin by the month-end.

Two government projects had kept the film-maker busy

Mr. Kasaravalli was kept busy by two projects commissioned by the government of Karnataka — a series of 20 telefilms with women and child issues as the common theme and a documentary on the Vidhana Soudha — over the last few years. Much to his chagrin, however, the two projects were aborted midway.

“I had three producers asking me to make films, but I said I had committed myself to these projects. I felt very sad when the projects stopped midway. Luckily, all the three producers are still with me, so I moved on to make a feature film,” Mr. Kasaravalli told The Hindu.

The Department of Women and Child Development — when Umashree was holding charge of the Ministry — had commissioned Mr. Kasaravalli to make 20 telefilms for Doordarshan Chandana. “I was firm that I would not shoot any propaganda for the government. But they asked me to shoot 20 telefilms based on Kannada literature, but with a larger common theme of women and children, to which I agreed,” he said.

A file photo of director Girish Kasaravalli and cinematographer Bhaskar during the making of a documentary on the Vidhana Soudha.

Of the 20, four films of one-hour duration each, have been completed: Bahumana, an adaptation of a short story by Basavanneppa Kambar; Gati, an adaptation of a short story by B.T. Lalitha Naik; Muppu, an adaptation of a short story by Sunanda Belagaonkar, and Hongirana, a film written by Mr. Kasaravalli himself. Hongirana, a story of a mother-daughter duo and the subjugation of their dreams in the patriarchal family and society, is only the second film Mr. Kasaravalli has written after Bannada Vesha in 1988. While Muppu was shot by his daughter, Ananya Kasaravalli, the three others were shot by Mr. Kasaravalli. “Governments have changed and there has been no communication on the project. Further telefilms were not approved. I have had a bitter experience earlier with the Vidhana Soudha documentary and so I have moved on,” he said.

In 2016, Mr. Kasaravalli was commissioned to make a five-part documentary on the Vidhana Soudha, to mark 60 years of the majestic building.

However, it ran into controversy over high budget allocated to the film and was aborted midway.

He also made two documentaries on writer late U.R. Ananthamurthy and film-maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan for the Films Division of India during this time.