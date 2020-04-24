Giraffe Gowri gets a companion at BBP

Amid the lockdown and calls for social distancing, Gowri, the lone female giraffe at the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP), will be able to violate COVID-19 protocols. The park now hosts Yadunandan, a male giraffe born to Krishnaraja and Babbly in the Mysuru zoo, to keep her company.

Aged one year and five months, Yadunandan was shifted from the Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Garden, Mysuru, to BBP on Friday.

A release from BBP said the park was housing the lone female giraffe, aged around four years, which was also acquired from the Mysuru zoo in April 2018.

“As Mysuru zoo currently houses seven giraffes, they have spared a male to pair with our single female giraffe. Central Zoo Authority, New Delhi, approved the Animal Exchange Programme for pairing and conservation education,” a release said.

Narrating how the two giraffes took to each other, the release said, “On release of Yadunandan in the giraffe enclosure, Gowri walked towards the new arrival of her species. Later, both the giraffes started sniffing each other. They are responding positively towards each other and seem compatible.”