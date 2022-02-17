Get your binoculars, the Great Backyard Bird Count begins today

Last year, over 360 species of birds were recorded in Karnataka

Starting Friday, hundreds of bird watchers from Bengaluru and across India, equipped with their binoculars and cameras, will document birds in their neighbourhoods and cities till February 21. The four-day event is part of the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC), an annual avian census that marks the whereabouts of millions of birds.

Over 360 species and 2,280 lists of birds were recorded in Karnataka last year. Rajkamal Goswami, a conservation scientist at the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE), spotted close to 90 species in the city. The lakes of Bengaluru, he says, are hotspots for migratory birds like sandpipers, warblers, and long-tail shrikes around this time of the year .“We will hopefully spot more birds this year because more people are involved. Last time, due to the pandemic restrictions, we could not hold a public event,” he added.

The Cornell Lab of Ornithology and National Audubon Society, in 1998, launched an online community science project to collect and display almost real-time data on wild birds. The project, over the years, swelled into a global event. Birders, during a session that lasts for 15 minutes or more, list the species they see at their chosen spots at www.ebird.org/india . They are encouraged to make as many lists as possible.

In India, the GBBC is coordinated by Bird Count India, an umbrella group of birding, nature and conservation organisations. Last year, 2,954 birders in the country cumulatively clocked almost 17,000 hours of birding to record 965 species – the second-highest in the world. Common Myna, Red-vented Bulbul and Rose-ringed Parakeet were among the most identified birds.

BCI expects to record 1,000 species this time. “We have Whatsapp groups for each state. Last year, the turnout for the North Eastern states were relatively low. This year, there seems to be more people who showed interest. So, we expect an increase in the number of birders and species,” says Mittal Gala, the project coordinator for BCI.

Along with GBBC, BCI also oversees Campus Bird Count to monitor birds that make their home in educational and institutional campuses. Some of the country’s leading institutions take part in this initiative.