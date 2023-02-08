Temperature in Bengaluru goes above 30 deg C as winter almost comes to an end  

February 08, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The saying is that winter begins its slow exit after Shivarathri, making way for summer. But over the last few days, the maximum temperature in Bengaluru has gone above 30 degrees Celsius. Although summer will officially set in only by March, the weathermen say the heat being felt indicates winter is drawing to a close.

On Wednesday (Feb. 8), the maximum temperature at Bengaluru city station of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) was around 31.5 degrees in the morning and 31.1 degrees in the evening, whereas the minimum temperature was around 18 degrees.

“Now it is unlikely that we will experience 14-15 degrees minimum temperature in the coming days. It will mostly be around 17-18 degrees, and maximum temperature will go up, maybe up to 33 degrees by the end of the month,” said Prasad, scientist, IMD, Bengaluru.

He also said it was normal for weather patterns to change two weeks before the onset of a new season as the impact of the upcoming season could be felt much before. Based on the data recorded between 1991 and 2020, the normal (average) maximum temperature for February is 30.9 degrees, according to IMD.

“Summer is likely to set in by the end of this month, and for another week, the temperature in Bengaluru will be pretty much the same,” he said. In February, there are no chances of rain while in March, thundershowers might occur one or two days, he said.

On the winter pattern, Mr. Prasad said, “As the summer was very sharp last year, some had doubts about having a normal winter. But this winter was definitely cold while not being too harsh.”

While the spell of rainy days was around up until December, the cold of the winter was significant in the weeks which came after. While around 13.3 was the lowest recorded minimum temperature in the city, in the GKVK station, the temperature touched 11.4 degrees.