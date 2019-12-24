Get rid of fancy number plates before December 27

The Transport Department on Tuesday made it clear that fancy, illegal number plates and unauthorised usage of government emblems would draw strict action from December 27. They have asked motorists to remove them by December 27. This follows rampant misuse of number plates and emblems, which has come to the notice of the department.

Addressing mediapersons, N. Shivkumar, Commissioner for Transport and Road Safety, said, “It has come to our notice that people are using fancy fonts, colours, logos and pictures on vehicles number plates, which violate Central Motor Vehicles (CMV) rules, 1989. Also usage of government and other emblems on private vehicles without prior permission of the government will be considered as violation of rules. Such cases will be dealt with serious action as per provisions of the aforesaid Acts and Rules.”

Exhibiting unnecessary and unauthorised names resembling the names of government associations or institutions is against Emblems and Names (Prevention of improper Use) Act 1950.

Mr. Shivkumar said that special teams would be set up to look into such issues in a combined effort of the Karnataka Police and the Transport Department.

Officials made it clear that whoever fails to change their fancy number plates to standard number plates that are approved by law before Friday will be fined ₹500, and the number plate of the vehicle will be removed on the spot.