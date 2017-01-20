Bengaluru

Get ready for Young World quiz

BENGALURU: There is good news for children who enjoy putting their knowledge to test as The Hindu Young World Quiz 2017 will be held on January 27 at Dr B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan on Millers Road, Vasanthanagar.

The event, presented by Camlin and powered by State Bank of India, is open to students in two categories – junior (from classes 4 to 6) and senior (from classes 7 to 9). Each team must consist of two members. From a school, any number of teams can take part by registering online and paying a non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 200 per team. The team members must be from the same school/branch and no cross teams are allowed.

Schools may register online at https://www.thehindu.com/ywquiz and also offline at the office counter at The Hindu, No.19 & 21, Bhagwan Mahaveer Road, Bengaluru 560001 (Phone: 30854000) by paying registration fee through cheque or cash.

Apart from prizes for the winners and certificates for the participants, there are prizes for the audience too for instant answers.

Bejois is the beverage partner for the event.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 11:24:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/get-ready-for-young-world-quiz/article17069149.ece1

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY