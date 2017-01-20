Get ready for Young World quiz

BENGALURU: There is good news for children who enjoy putting their knowledge to test as The Hindu Young World Quiz 2017 will be held on January 27 at Dr B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan on Millers Road, Vasanthanagar.

The event, presented by Camlin and powered by State Bank of India, is open to students in two categories – junior (from classes 4 to 6) and senior (from classes 7 to 9). Each team must consist of two members. From a school, any number of teams can take part by registering online and paying a non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 200 per team. The team members must be from the same school/branch and no cross teams are allowed.

Schools may register online at https://www.thehindu.com/ywquiz and also offline at the office counter at The Hindu, No.19 & 21, Bhagwan Mahaveer Road, Bengaluru 560001 (Phone: 30854000) by paying registration fee through cheque or cash.

Apart from prizes for the winners and certificates for the participants, there are prizes for the audience too for instant answers.

Bejois is the beverage partner for the event.