Georgia proclaims November 1 as ‘Kannada Language and Rajyotsava Day’

As Karnataka prepares to celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava, Kannadigas living in Georgia in the U.S. have reason to cheer. The Governor of Georgia, Brian P. Kemp, has issued a proclamation that November 1 will be observed as ‘Kannada Language and Rajyotsava Day’.

The Atlanta-based Nrupatunga Kannada Koota, which worked to get the proclamation, said in its Facebook post that Georgia had become the first state in the U.S. to issue such a proclamation for Kannada. The Koota thanked Governor Kemp for bestowing the honour. A Governor’s proclamation is a ceremonial document issued on behalf of the state. Georgia has one of the biggest Indian diaspora in the U.S.

“Kannada is one of the longest-surviving classical languages, with a rich literature and etymological formations, unique to its language and inscriptions dating back to 450 BCE,” the proclamation noted.

It said that the Kannadiga community of Georgia was educating future generations in their language through three local schools in the greater Atlanta area and through events organised by the Nrupatunga Kannada Koota. “Kannada language has been recognised with Biliteracy Seal Outreach in Heritage Languages from the Georgia Department of Education.”

A courtesy

Proclamations are issued at the discretion of the Governor as a courtesy to Georgia residents to recognise a day, week, or month for a cause of significant statewide interest, the Georgia Governor’s website said. It also said that all proclamations required an in-state sponsor or suggested language. “These documents are strictly honorary and are not legally binding,” it said.

The proclamation said that the Kannadiga community had contributed to the state in medicine, engineering, research, law, language, culture, and tradition, as well as enriching Georgia’s economy.