ADVERTISEMENT

General body meeting of Karnataka NRI forum held in Jeddah  

January 02, 2024 12:22 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - BENGALURU

Raza Ali Khan, Country Manager of Air India and Air India Express-Western Province, Saudi Arabia, was the guest of honour at the event

The Hindu Bureau

The 15th annual general body meeting of the Karnataka NRI Forum was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on December 15, 2023.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Karnataka NRI Forum, Jeddah, an organisation formed for the welfare and enrichment of the non-resident Indian community from Karnataka residing in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, hosted its 15th annual general body meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on December 15, 2023. 

Raza Ali Khan, Country Manager of Air India and Air India Express-Western Province, Saudi Arabia, was the guest of honour at the event.

He lauded members of the forum for their achievements in promoting the welfare of Kannadigas. He emphasised the importance of their work in fostering unity, preserving culture, and providing support to the NRI community. He congratulated the KNRI Forum for approaching Air India seeking direct passenger flight services from Jeddah to Mangaluru, and assured that Air India management will consider their request as priority.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US