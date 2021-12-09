General Bipin Rawat wanted India to be Atma Nirbhar in defence production: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai offers a tribute to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat who perished, along with 12 others, when an Indian Air Force helicopter carrying them crashed in a heavily wooded area of the Coonoor ghat in the Nilgiris in western Tamil Nadu on December 8, 2021.

Bengaluru

09 December 2021 14:23 IST

Bommai pays tribute to late Chief of Defence Staff

Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat was a strong votary of Atma Nirbhar (self-reliance) in defence production and was instrumental in starting indigenous production of many arms and equipment within India, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Bengaluru on December 9.

He inaugurated an exhibition on logistics organised by DRDO and DFRL in the banquet hall of the State secretariat.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates an exhibition on logistics organised by DRDO and DFRL in the banquet hall of the State secretariat in Bengaluru on December 9, 2021.

The Chief Minister said Gen. Rawat had a big role in encouraging DRDO and other organisations to excel in defence production. Apart from innovation and development of modern weapon systems and equipment, he pushed for transfer of technology to encourage participation of private sector in defence production.

“The nation is shocked by the tragic accident that snatched the life of Gen. Rawat who was the head of the three wings of the armed forces. IAF is conducting an inquiry into the mishap. Gen. Rawat always led from the front,” Mr. Bommai said.

Gen. Rawat had taken an unprecedented tough stand on many issues related to India's security. His strong posture against China during the recent border stand-off had compelled Chinese troops to retreat. “The nation needed his leadership in the years to come,” the Chief Minister said.

Recognising his service and dedication, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appointed Gen. Rawat the Chief of Defence Staff. It was not just the defence forces, the entire country has lost a great leader. His life story is inspirational. “Our children should be taught about his patriotism and sacrifices,” Mr. Bommai said.

Gen. Rawat had a close association with Karnataka, especially Kodagu. He was all praise for Gen. Cariappa and Gen. Thimmaiah, Mr. Bommai said.